Protesters in Tel Aviv call on Netanyahu to stand down​

According to the news reports, hundreds attended the protest that was held outside the regime’s Ministry of War on Saturday.

The protesters called for the return of the Israelis who are held by Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They also called on Netanyahu to step down, blaming him for the current situation.

Some 200 captives have been held by Hamas since October 7 when the resistance movement launched its Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the regime.

On Friday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, released an American woman and her daughter who were among those captives for “humanitarian reasons.”

In response to Hamas’ operation, the Zionist regime has conducted near-constant airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a total blockade on the territory, killing more than 4,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.