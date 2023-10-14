Intensification of proxy conflicts will be the main consequence of Hamas-Israel war: Expert

Now the issue is that Netanyahu wants to use the opportunity to continue the massive operation in Gaza in order to weaken his opponents inside, Rahman Qahramanpoor said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that Netanyahu seeks to strengthen his position against his opponents inside Israel by acting aggressively against Hamas and by bombing Gaza, in addition to confronting Hamas.

The expert emphasized that we guess that this time, unlike the short-term conflicts of the past two decades, the war will continue, but the main issue is that if Israel enters Gaza by land, then the war can be much longer.

Responding to the question of what is your analysis of the consequences of this conflict for the region, he said that the main consequence of this war is the intensification of proxy conflicts.