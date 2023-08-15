EU slams Shah Cheragh deadly terror attack

“The European Union firmly condemns the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz on Sunday,” Stano wrote on his X account on Monday.

“It is yet another example of terrorists targeting innocent civilians,” he added.

“The EU expresses condolences to the families of the victims,” he noted.

A terrorist went on a shooting spree in the holy shrine in Shiraz on Sunday night, killing two and injuring 7 people.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.