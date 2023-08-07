Former Mossad chief says Israel is nearing its end

Former Mossad director Tamir Pardo has said that the regime of Israel is on the verge of annihilation and is nearly its end, according to the Hebrew-language Makor Rishon daily newspaper.

He said that he has reached this conclusion after signing a coalition agreement between the present parties in the radical right cabinet before the announcement of a judicial reform plan by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin.

The Israeli regime has been trapped in a destructive operation – judicial reform plan – since four or five months ago without any rational reason, Pardo said.

He noted that the present cabinet is moving towards the destruction of its own and the whole Israel.

