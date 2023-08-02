Zionism behind desecration of holy Quran in Sweden: Iraqi expert

Iraqi political analyst Mahmoud al-Hashemi said Zionism is behind the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, al-Hashemi said, “Sweden is a civilized and stable country with a population of 10 million of which 10 percent are Muslim immigrants. When Zionism understood that the number of Muslims is on the rise and they will be influential in Swedish society and political decisions, asked the far right parties to burn the Holy Quran in a bid to mobilize public opinion against Islam and immigration and create a crisis between Muslim communities and Western countries.”

For this reason, the Swedish judicial system and police acquiesced to the far right parties and issued permits for the desecration of the holy Quran, the analyst said.

According to al-Hashemi, the rise of far right in Europe is a significant part of the global Zionist project for creating extremism, chaos, and hatred.

He also called for economic measures by Muslim countries to counter desecration of the holy Quran.

endNewsMessage1