Nasrallah: Zionist regime on path of collapse

The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says the Zionist regime is on the path of decline and ultimate destruction.

“Today, as some people say, has been the worst day in the history of the Zionist regime, and this is what puts [the regime] on the path of decline and collapse,” Hassan Nasrallah said during a speech on Monday.

He made the remarks after the Zionist regime’s parliament approved a key part of a controversial judicial overhaul plan spearheaded by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The move sparked protests across the occupied territories, with protesters blocking highways and clashing with Israeli forces.

Nasrallah noted that there was a war against the beliefs of the people of the region implying that the Zionist regime’s army will not be defeated and it is impossible to retrieve the occupied lands.

“In 1982, when the Zionist enemy attacked Lebanon and entered Beirut, there was a generation that believed that this army could be defeated,” the Hezbollah chief recalled.

He added that the resistance movement’s belief led to defeating the Zionist regime in 1985 and 2000, which in turn changed the notion of the regime’s invincibility in the Arab world.

endNewsMessage1