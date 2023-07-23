Crisis at heart of Israel more complicated than thought: Iran spox

It is clear that the crisis at the heart of the Zionist regime of Israel is more severe than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has announced.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on his Twitter page on Sunday morning while commenting on the surgery of Netanyahu.

Zionist media had reported that Netanyahu had a pacemaker fitted early on Sunday after being hospitalized for a week for "dehydration".

Hundreds of thousands of people in occupied Palestine have flooded the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities in the largest demonstration in six months against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet, according to media reports.

