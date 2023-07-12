Expert outlines Turkey’s tries toward EU membership

An expert on Turkey has said that the U.S. is trying to secure its own interests in the case of Turkey's membership in the European Union.

Ali Qaem Maqami told ILNA that Turkey announced its opposition to Sweden's joining NATO a while ago, but again we see that Ankara is implementing a positive political maneuver in this case and wants to turn the situation to its advantage.

The point is that by receiving his benefits and by accepting Finland's membership in NATO, Erdoğan has dealt a major blow to Russia, and now he will repeat the same scenario against Sweden, he added.

He emphasized that in this way, Washington only serves its interests individually.

