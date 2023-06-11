Tens of thousands protest against Netanyahu in occupied territories

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across the occupied Palestine against the Zionist regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plan to weaken the regime’s judiciary.

People took to the streets on Saturday night for the 23rd consecutive week in dozens of cities in the occupied Palestinian , including in Tel Aviv, to protest against Netanyahu’s controversial plan to curtail the authority of the Zionist regime's Supreme Court, according to a Sunday report by the Arab48 news website.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and held a minute of silence for the victims of the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied Palestine.

In Caesarea, hundreds of people held a protest rally in front of the hotel where Netanyahu and the regime’s so-called justice minister Yariv Levin met under strict security measures.

The ongoing protests began more than five months ago when Netanyahu announced his decision to push the judiciary overhaul plan through the regime’s parliament.

Back in March, Netanyahu announced a “pause” on pushing his plan, which is aimed at curtailing the authority of the Supreme Court and giving politicians greater powers over the selection of judges. However, the demonstrators demand that the incendiary plan be permanently canceled.

