Saudi Arabia, U.S.,Israel intervention prevent peace in Sudan: Expert

Hasan Hanizadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Sudan’s case is becoming more complex day by day and none of the parties in this war wants to compromise or ignore their interests.

The insistence on conflict and securing interests by military tools in Sudan basically shows that there is no will to establish peace in this country, he said, adding that one of the main reasons that prevented the establishment of peace in this country is the intervention of countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the Zionist regime.

“As long as the UN does not seriously intervene in this case, practically nothing positive will happen, and on the other hand, the foreign parties who have interests in this country should be able to get along with each other and lead the situation towards peace and stability,” he noted.

The expert emphasized that Sudanese soldiers should return to their barracks so that the situation in this country calms down.

