Pakistan recent developments relate to China-U.S. competition: Expert

​An expert on the Indian subcontinent has said that “with the Supreme Court declaring the former prime minister's arrest illegal, he will become a national figure, but his opponents may carry out an assassination scenario.”

Abolfazl Zohrevand said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the current crisis in Pakistan was predictable based on the developments in this country.

Explaining the reason for the recent developments in Pakistan, he noted that “Islamabad in the general equations of the world due to influence in Afghanistan, as well as direct relations with America and China, can either work in favor of these two countries and their partners or take steps against them.”

Pakistani society is going towards radicalization, he said, adding that when Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan, most of the country's relations were formed with China, but now the new political and economic structure of this country has close cooperation with Britain and America.

