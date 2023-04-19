President of Zionist regime voices concerns over internal tensions

​President of the Zionist regime of Israel Isaac Herzog has voiced concerns about internal tensions in the occupying entity amid widespread speculations about the collapse of the regime.

Herzog issued the warning on Monday, during Israel’s annual Holocaust commemorations, as the regime is engulfed with protests over plans by the Netanyahu administration to implement a controversial judicial reform plan.

He condemned the use of analogies to the Nazis and the Holocaust in political debates about the Zionist regime.

Mass protests erupted in the occupied territories after the apartheid Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his proposed judicial reforms in January.

Late in March, Netanyahu called off the so-called reforms although he said he was determined to pass the plan in the future.

endNewsMessage1