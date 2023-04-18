UAE should come to negotiating table on Yemen: Expert

​An expert on the region has said that the UAE should enter the negotiations on Yemen’s war crises.

The fact that one of the countries involved in the war in Yemen comes to the negotiating table and seeks to resolve the crisis should be considered a positive step, but eventually, this process should reach a point where the UAE also comes to the negotiating table, Sabah Zaneneh told ILNA.

When there is no voluntary framework in the case of this eight-year Yemeni-Yemeni war, peace will not be established in this country, he said, adding that “any country may be able to disrupt the situation with its intervention in the affairs of Yemen.”

He noted that Ansarullah and Yemenis in general should enter into negotiations with a positive view and of course various considerations in order to resolve the current crisis.

