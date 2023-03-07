The Americans are not interested in the Palestinian people; expert

An expert on West Asian issues has said that the Americans are not interested in the Palestinian people and express their displeasure to Israel because of protecting their own interests.

Commenting on the international reactions to the statements of the Minister of Finance of Israel, who called for the destruction of the Palestinian village of Hawara, Mossadegh Mosadeghpour said that the Americans expressed dissatisfaction with the statements of the Minister of Finance of the Zionist regime, who demanded the destruction of a Palestinian village called Hawara.

Washington has said that his comments are hateful, irresponsible and disgusting, and they have also asked Netanyahu to publicly deny these comments, he added.

"Of course, in response to the question why America wants to reduce tension in the occupied territories, we must say that they are not interested in the Palestinian people and express their displeasure to Israel because of protecting their own interests", he added.

