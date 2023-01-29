NATO Ready for Direct Confrontation with Russia: Official

Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said that the US-led bloc is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia.

Replying to a question on the matter in an interview with Portugal’s RTP TV channel, he asserted, "We are ready."

That said, he added that NATO is going to respond only if Russia crosses the red line by invading one of the NATO member states, TASS reported.

The military official stressed that NATO should be better prepared because currently Russia has the military initiative.

"The fact that your enemy has better weapons is not the problem of the enemy. That is your problem," he said.

The interviewer also raised the issue of introducing "a war-time economy but in peacetime", however, Bauer admitted that this process would be difficult.

