Fight against corruption is systematic deep purge in Saudi Arabia: Expert

An expert on West Asia has said that one reason for the recent fight against corruption in Saudi Arabia is that bin Salman is conducting a systematic deep purge within the Saudi structure to remove from the scene those who he feels are opposing him.

The expert, Ahmad Dastmalchian, evaluated the news about the widespread corruption in Saudi Arabia and arrests, saying that this issue has two parts.

“The first part is that corruption in Saudi Arabia has had a deep penetration during the long years of the kingdom's rule, both at the level of princes and at the level of officials, and this is not a new thing. Now, in order to portray himself as a justified person and to be known as a reformer, bin Salman is taking a series of actions like fighting corruption to improve his image even more,” he said.

He added that the second part is that bin Salman is in fact conducting a systematic deep purge within the Saudi structure to remove from the scene all those he feels oppose him in order to dismiss the opposition under a title or an excuse.

He called these developments an inside power struggle and said that the settlement of power in Saudi Arabia is undergoing under the supervision of King Salman and with his support.

endNewsMessage1