Agreement on maritime borders is lifesaving for Lebanon: Expert

A Lebanese political analyst and writer has said that Hezbollah's role in the case of maritime borders has changed the scene equations.

Omran Zahvi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that from 2007 up to date, Lebanon's official authorities have retreated against the demands of enemies but Hezbollah's intervention has stopped this process and has imposed new equations to the existing reality.

He commented on the recent agreement between Lebanon and Israel on the demarcation of maritime borders.

What the resistance has done was a final word that has united all parts of this country behind itself and has stopped the process of giving concessions to the Zionist enemy, he noted.

We don’t forget that Lebanon has suffered an economic and financial collapse and the wealth of oil and gas can be the savior of this country, he added.

The axis of resistance is the guarantor of the survival of Lebanon and the deterrent force against its enemies, he said, adding that in fact, Lebanon's power emanated from resistance.

