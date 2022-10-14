Toppling MBS is U.S. last resort: Expert

An expert on the region has reflected on the state of play between Riyadh and Washington, saying that the U.S. won’t tolerate any harm to its interests even from Saudi Arabia.

The expert, Amir Mirkoshesh, said that overthrowing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman would be the U.S.’s last resort.

Mirkoshesh was commenting on the tensions that erupted between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the wake of Riyadh’s decision to push the oil cut deal despite warnings from Washington not to do so.

He said that the OPEC Plus production cut deal caused the U.S. to feel that its interests are endangered in its confrontation with Russia.

He said that if the conflict between Riyadh and Washington intensifies, the U.S. will use economic and human rights leverage to put pressure on Saudi Arabia.

“at the end of the day if Riyadh fails to reach a certain deal with the Americans, the U.S. will undoubtedly put the gradual toppling of Mohammad Bin Salman on its agenda,” he said.

endNewsMessage1