The former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan has said that it seems like in the previous period, the winner of the third war of Nagorno-Karabakh is Russia.

Afshar Soleimani said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the reason for Armenia's opposition to the Zangezur corridor is mainly to confront Russia rather than Turkey and Azerbaijan.

It seems that like in the previous period, the winner of the third war of Nagorno-Karabakh is Russia, he added.

On the other hand, I believe that the supporters of Iran's military action in the Caucasus region aren’t a friend of the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that those who are raising the necessity of Iran’s military action in the south of the Caucasus region, knowingly or unknowingly are playing into the hands of the U.S., Israel, and their regional allies.

They are contributing to the possible project of Ukraniazation of south Caucasians for Iran, he noted.

endNewsMessage1