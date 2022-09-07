The ‘sanctions fever’ instigated by the so-called collective West is a threat to the whole world, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to the Russian president, the COVID-19 pandemic has been replaced by other challenges, also of a global nature, threatening the whole world.

"I refer to the West's sanctions fever, its undisguised, aggressive attempts to impose behavior patterns on other countries, deprive them of sovereignty and subjugate them to their will," he said, Sputnik reported.

Western countries, in an attempt to resist the course of history, have undermined the key pillars of the world economic system, forged over the centuries, Putin said.

The so-called collective West seeks to preserve a world order that is beneficial only to its own interests, to force everyone to live according to the rules it has invented, which change depending on the current situation, he added.

The US is persistently and unashamedly pursuing its own interests, stopping at nothing to achieve its goals. And it would not be surprising, stated the Russian leader, if this policy will result in European business niches, both on the continent and on the global market, being taken over by their ‘American patrons’.

An absolute majority of countries of the Asia Pacific region do not accept the destructive sanctions policy, unleashed against Russia over its ongoing "special military operation in Ukraine", Putin stated.

The unwillingness of other countries to ‘obey’ the rules of the West forces them to take hard decisions, the Russian president said.

The unwillingness of other countries to submit to such diktat and arbitrariness makes the Western elites adopt rash, short-sighted, adventurous decisions both from the point of view of world security, politics, and the economy," he stated.

These decisions run counter to the interests of countries and citizens of the Western states themselves, he added.

endNewsMessage1