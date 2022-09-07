Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, makes a speech at the 8th Congress of the Korean Children’s Union

- Love for Future Carried Forward through Generations

There has been no such great man as President Kim Il Sung who showed ardent love and affection for the posterity, looking far ahead into the future of the country.

There are so many stories which convey the love of President Kim Il Sung for children. Among them, the story of the members of the Children’s Corps in “Maanshan” is still pulling at the heartstrings of people.

Late in March, 1936 when the arduous anti-Japanese war was going on, he came to the secret camp in Maanshan to organize a new division. There, he received the report that scores of children are suffering in the camp - hungry, cold and ill. Upon hearing the report, he went over to see them.

He saw to it that his only blanket was allocated to the sick children. He also had new clothes made for the children with 20 yuan, the only legacy left by his mother which was meant to be used only when he was put in such adversity that he could not overcome without money.

Then he sternly said to the narrow-minded personnel at the camp as follows:

Contempt for posterity is tantamount to contempt for oneself. How can we say that we are making the revolution if we neither feed the children properly nor dress them properly? The more love we give them now, the more prosperous, the more civilized and the more beautiful our country will be in the future.

Even in the last period of his life, President Kim Il Sung said to the officials that the more “loss” our country suffers, the more satisfaction it will bring, and that as long as the socialist system exists in our country and as long as the tradition of Mt. Paektu is being carried forward, the state policy of providing children with clothes will be there, in the future, too.

Chairman Kim Jong Il constantly adhered to the creed that the Party and the state should take full responsibility for upbringing new generations. Even during the period when every penny counted, he resolved all the issues arising in producing school uniforms so that the production could continue without interruption.

Inheriting the noble will of the President and the Chairman – the love for posterity - respected Comrade Kim Jong Un took important measures to provide all students across the country with new types of school uniforms and school bags at the end of last year. He personally reviewed numerous school uniform designs one by one and gave detailed instructions including choice of the right color.

Hence bright and happy faces of schoolchildren looking smart in seasonable new school uniforms are adorning the streets from spring of this year to the delight of our people.

A personage from Bangladesh, looking at the bright faces of our schoolchildren wearing school uniforms, said as follows:

There is no country but the DPRK where the state supplies all the children and schoolchildren with school uniforms, school bags and school things. Though it is not affluent yet, the country would spare nothing for posterity. It is indeed the world of happy children, the kingdom of children.

The Nepalese newspaper “Arpan” reported that respected Comrade

Kim Jong Un’s warm love for posterity knows no bounds.

As is appreciated by the international society at large, the people-oriented policy of providing children with school uniforms, school bags and school things at the expense of the state and the Party will continue throughout generations in our country for we hold in high esteem the benevolent leader who sets the greatest store by children and loves them most dearly.

-Home of Love

The rising generations of our country are learning as much as they want, giving full play to their dreams and talents under the warm love of the great motherly Party which seeks to give them all happiness on earth. Their bright and cheerful appearance of today represents the glorious tomorrow of our motherland.

The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is regarding children as the kings and queens of our country and showing boundless love and affection for them, saying that we must advance and develop our revolution by putting greater efforts for our children in times of difficulty and staunchly advancing towards the future of communism with the power of this love.

His ardent love for the rising generations remained unchanged even in the throes of the recent emergency caused by the inflow of the global pandemic, which can be likened to the greatest turmoil since the founding of our Republic. Infant milk powder and rice powder provided to all infants across the country and new-style summer school uniforms given to children of primary schools demonstrated once again our Party’s noble view on posterity and future.

Thanks to the affection of Comrade Kim Jong Un, who wants to give all happiness to the future generations, modern centers of early art education and extracurricular education facilities are being erected all across the country, enabling our children and teenagers to learn to their hearts’ content according to their talents and hobbies.

However, if we look around the world, we can easily find pathetic miserable images of children, who are falling victim to all sorts of social evils and withering away even before coming into bud, instead of growing in happiness under the warm care of society and family.

According to the UN report in July, the number of crimes against the children in conflict-stricken regions totaled about 23,980 and more than 19,000 children are affected, 8,000 of which are allegedly dead or maimed.

Prior to this, UNICEF has also announced shocking data that the number of child refugees generated by armed conflict and natural disaster in last year reaches more than 36.5 million, the highest record since the WWII.

What sharpens the problem is the fact that the children who had been subjected to human trafficking, forced labor, violence and maltreatment in conflict-stricken and damaged areas are likely to grow into criminals who breed all sorts of social evils, out of the antipathy towards and revenge for society.

When numerous children are falling victims to all sorts of social evils due to armed conflict and natural disaster in many parts of the world, children of our country are giving full play to their dreams and hopes as the masters of the future Korea.

That’s why the foreigners who had ever visited the centers of early art education and extra-curricular education facilities in our country expressed their admiration as follows;

The country which values children as treasures and attaches importance to the education for the rising generation can walk along the path of continuous development, the DPRK reality proves this, and the DPRK’s brilliant education policy for the coming generation would promise a bright future for the country.

Thanks to the tireless devotion of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who dedicates himself to the happiness and happy smile of our children, all children on this land will bring their hopes and talents into full blossom, without anything to envy in the world.

-Children’s Hearts in Paintings

Recently, a strikingly impressive scene presented itself in a pharmacy situated in the capital city - a naïve display of children’s paintings covering the whole surface of a wall, which also served as an eloquent display of the hearts of gold.

“Thank you, fatherly Marshal.”

“Our fatherly Marshal sent us dear uncles from the People’s Army.”

“Away you go, bad virus, for our People’s Army have come.”

Such are the titles of paintings the pupils like Ryu Jong Yon from the Mirae Primary School in Pyongchon District sent to the KPA officers and men in the pharmacy.

Dear uncles from the People’s Army brought sick people medicines, treated mum and dad in sickbed and sit up all night for us – such images so dear to the young hearts were reflected as they were in the paintings.

Though clumsy they may look, looking at the paintings drawn with naïve hearts of gratitude and desire to return the favour, people who come to the pharmacy are recollecting the inherent nature of our army who, as the embodiment of our Party’s care for people, adorned the path of tending to people with beautiful pictures of great army-people unity.

More than two and a half years have passed, but the infectious cases of the malignant pandemic and the subsequent mortality rate are still on the increase in many countries and regions of the world, the world health crisis as serious an issue as ever.

However, our country, barely after one hundred days since the inflow of the malignant disease, succeeded in safeguarding the safety of the country and people from the menace of the biggest danger in the world public health sector, the very danger that plunged the world into catastrophe, and declared victory in the anti-epidemic warfare of highest emergency.

Looking at the stunning reality of our country where the epidemic crisis was completely resolved within ninety-one days since the anti-epidemic system of highest emergency was put into operation, foreign personages expressed their feelings as follows: The secret to DPRK’s rapid restoration of calm and stability lies in the correct leadership of General Secretary Kim Jong Un, might of unity between the entire army and all the people, and its superior public health care system.

Our front-line army surgeons who would provide each and every household with medicines in the mid-summer heat climbing up and down the apartment buildings and even transfuse their own blood to patients to save them from the jaws of death silently bid farewell to the streets of the capital city at the crack of dawn of August 14, with no farewell ceremony of splendor lest they disturb people in deep slumber.

Though they are gone, sweet memories of people’s defenders sent by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un still linger on in various parts of the capital city. The memories will remain forever in the hearts of our people and young generation.

