The last leader of the former Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev, died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.

The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this March. At the moment, there are no details regarding the health condition of the politician before his death.

Earlier this summer, rumors of a sharp deterioration in the health of the former Soviet leader emerged, which, however, were dispelled by representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation. It was also reported that in October 2021 he was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA Novosti Tuesday.

The man credited with introducing key political and economic reforms to the USSR and helping to end the Cold War had been in failing health for some time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told RIA Novosti.

Putin will send a message on Wednesday to Gorbachev’s family and friends, it added.

