IAEA continues daily inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities: AEOI chief
Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says the country is cooperating with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that UN Nuclear Watchdog is monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities.
Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are conducting their inspection daily according to the timetable.
Regarding threats against Iran's nuclear facilities, he stated, "Iran’s nuclear industry is being continually threatened, so that nuclear defense drills will be held at nuclear facilities in coming days. Iran is more resilient than the enemy thinks in a way that Iran’s infrastructures are not vulnerable at all."