IAEA continues daily inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities: AEOI chief

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are conducting their inspection daily according to the timetable.

Regarding threats against Iran's nuclear facilities, he stated, "Iran’s nuclear industry is being continually threatened, so that nuclear defense drills will be held at nuclear facilities in coming days. Iran is more resilient than the enemy thinks in a way that Iran’s infrastructures are not vulnerable at all."

