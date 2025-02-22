US biggest enemy of Resistance Front: Velayati

The senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velyati met and held talks with Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Velayati congratulated the recent victories of the Islamic Resistance and Hamas in Gaza, considering these achievements as a sign of the strong will of the Palestinian people and the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime.

He described these victories as a source of pride and hope for the liberation of the occupied territories and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

