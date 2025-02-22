US biggest enemy of Resistance Front: Velayati
The senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that despite the events of the past year in the region, the Resistance Front remains determined, adding that the US as the biggest enemy of the Resistance.
The senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velyati met and held talks with Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.
Velayati congratulated the recent victories of the Islamic Resistance and Hamas in Gaza, considering these achievements as a sign of the strong will of the Palestinian people and the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime.
He described these victories as a source of pride and hope for the liberation of the occupied territories and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.