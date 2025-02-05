Iran to unveil new defense systems
Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that the country is set to unveil new defense systems in the near future.
Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics stated that Iran’s defense industry achievements will increasingly benefit other sectors of the country.
Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he emphasized that over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are currently collaborating with the defense sector.