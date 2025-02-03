Iran's FM stresses private sector potential in developing economic ties with Kazakhstan

In a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi highlighted the importance of using the existing capacities of both countries, including those of the private sector, to enhance economic cooperation.

Araghchi praised the friendly relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, noting the significant role the private sector can play in expanding commercial relations.

He underscored the importance of multilateral and regional arrangements for fostering economic and commercial cooperation, calling on the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states to use its capacities to promote interactions.

Meanwhile, Bakayev affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening relations with Iran across various fields.

