Iraq Pres. highlights Iran's importance as its neighbor
News code : ۱۵۸۸۱۶۵
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has described Iran as an important neighbor of his country, saying the two nations cannot ignore each other.
Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Rashid noted that Iraqis and Iranians have lived together for centuries.
“Iran is an important and large neighbor to Iraq,” he said.
“Iran cannot be ignored by Iraq and Iraq cannot be ignored by Iran.”