UN special envoy for Yemen meets senior adviser to Iran FM
The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who is leading a delegation to Tehran, has met with Ali-Asghar Khaji, senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister.
Grundberg and Khaji on Sunday evening discussed the latest developments in Yemen, including the escalation of airstrikes on the Arab country, the roadmap for the peace agreement, the exchange of prisoners of war, the humanitarian crisis, and other issues of common concern.
In the meeting, Khaji condemned the ongoing aggression of the United States, Britain, and the Israeli regime against the people, infrastructure, and civilian areas of Yemen and warned that the escalation risks regional insecurity.