Araghchi stresses continuation of neighborhood policy

Speaking in a gathering of Iranian diplomats and President Pezeshkian's administration's officials at the Foreign Ministry's compound on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and synergy between the various sectors involved in the field of information and media fields to help advance foreign policy goals and ensure national security and interests.

The foreign minister also explained the initiatives and activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the first hundred days since the 14th government under Pezeshkian assumed power earlier this year in August, saying that his ministry has pursued an active, inclusive, and effective diplomacy.

