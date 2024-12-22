Supreme Leader’s advisor meets with Chinese envoy to Iran

Cong Peiwu and Ali Larijani held a meeting on Saturday, which took place three days after the Chinese diplomat met with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's deputy president for strategic affairs.

During their meeting, Zarif and Cong Peiwu focused on relations between Tehran and Beijing, as well as their cooperation on international issues.

Both officials emphasized the importance of implementing the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China.

