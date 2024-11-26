Iran plans 'beyond-imagination' response to Israel: Cmdr
The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the recent Israeli aggression will be beyond the regime’s imagination.
Iran will never stand any violation against its soil, Major General Mohammad Baqeri said duringa meeting with the Armed Forces’ top commanders in Tehran on Tuesday.
In his remarks, General Baqeri stated that the Zionist regime is in sheer desperation these days in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.
Despite its crimes against civilians in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, the regime has not been able to achieve its goals, the general stressed.