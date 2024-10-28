IRGC chief condoles martyrdom of army personnel in Israeli attack

General Salami, in a message to Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Sunday , condoled “the honorable martyrdom of 4 zealous warriors of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in the recent Israeli aggression against parts of the country”.

“I offer my condolences to you, the courageous army commanders and staff as well as the honorable families of the martyrs”, he said in the message.

The top IRGC commander also hailed the country’s defense readiness to counter any aggression by enemies.

