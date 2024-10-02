Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran's anti-Israel operation was act of self-defense: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the missile operation carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against Israel, stressing the Islamic Republic only acted in self-defense.

Araghchi stated that Iran exercised its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He made these remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

Congratulating the Iranian Armed Forces on their brave action against the Zionist regime, the foreign minister described it as a proper response to the regime’s terror acts in Tehran and against Iranian targets elsewhere.

