Iran president says concerned about expansion of conflict across region

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting in New York, USA, on Monday, on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Appreciating the UN chief’s sympathy over the tragic incident in Iran’s eastern coal mine that killed at least 38 people, the president said it occurred due to unfair sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which prevent the country from importing necessary equipment.

