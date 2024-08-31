Pezeshkian congratulates Uzbekistan on National Day

In a congratulatory message, Pezeshkian felicitated Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the country’s Independence Day and noted, “I believe that the relations between Iran and Uzbekistan will be further strengthened based on mutual respect.”

Development and expansion of cooperation with the neighboring and regional countries especially the Republic of Uzbekistan is the main priority of Iran’s foreign policy in the new administration (14th government), Iran’s president underlined.

