Iranian, Iraqi officials meet amid Arbaeen rituals
News code : ۱۵۲۰۷۱۴
Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on a trip to Karbala has met with his Iraqi counterpart, the Minister of Defense, and the Governor of Karbala.
In his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Vahidi discussed the implementation of cooperation and agreements made regarding the Arbaeen rituals.
The Minister of Defense of Iraq, the governor of Karbala, and several Iraqi national and military officials also attended the meeting.
The two sides emphasized joint efforts to provide the best and timely services to the pilgrims of Arbaeen.