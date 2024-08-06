Iran expresses sympathy with Bangladesh over deadly unrest

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has sympathized with the families of the victims and the wounded in the recent tragic events in Bangladesh, which led to the loss of lives of a significant number of Muslim people in the country.

Kanaani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is firm and steadfast in its friendly ties with Bangladesh, and in this sensitive and important situation, it stands by the Muslim, friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh.”

Kanaani expressed hope, “We will witness the immediate restoration of solidity, peace and stability to the major Muslim state, under the shadow of the rule of law, unity, cohesion and integrity of the people as well as and the wise role played by the elites of Bangladesh.”

Referring to the deep and historical bonds between the Iranian and Bangladeshi nations, the foreign ministry spokesperson stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always remain a good and reliable friend to the people of Bangladesh.

