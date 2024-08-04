Jordan’s FM to visit Tehran for talks
News code : ۱۵۱۳۳۱۶
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Iran on Sunday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran.
During his visit to Tehran, Safadi will meet and consult with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani regarding the recent developments in the region and bilateral relations.
The two senior diplomats spoke on the phone on Friday about the consequences of the Israeli regime’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.