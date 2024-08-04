Iran FM urges Muslim states to unite against Israeli genocide in Gaza

In phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, which was our second phone call in the past 48 hours, we shared our views on the process of developments in the region, and all three of us emphasized on continued talks between the regional countries.

The situation in West Asia is particularly sensitive due to the continuation of crimes and dangerous adventures of the criminal gang ruling Tel Aviv.

Islamic states in the region should adopt a unified and firm stance and coordinated moves to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the spread of the Zionist regime’s aggression in the region.

