Acting Iran FM holds phone conversation with Pakistani FM talks Palestine

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri held phone talks with Mohammad Ishaq Dar Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. The two sides discussed the Zionist regime’s murderous act of assassinating the head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh who was Iran’s guest in the country’s capital Tehran.

Bagheri hailed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people. He also referred to the spillover of Israel’s crimes to Yemen, Beirut and Tehran and its crossing of Iran’s big red line, stressing that the assassination would have two consequences: Iran’s decisive response to the crime and the ramifications of Israel’s heinous acts, which lead to the disruption of stability and security and worsen crises in the region. Bagheri urged regional and Muslim countries not to remain silent.

The acting Iranian foreign minister proposed that Islamic countries hold an emergency meeting and called on Pakistan to support this initiative and do all it can to prevent the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes.

He also called for closer cooperation among regional and Muslim countries to assist the people of Gaza and counter the atrocities of the Zionist regime across the region.

