Iran’s Acting FM, Omani counterpart hold phone talks

During a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani said that Tehran considers any anti-security measures in its neighboring countries a threat to the security of the entire region.

Referring to the continuation of Zionist crimes in Gaza and the recent aggression of the regime against civilian targets in Yemen, the top Iranian diplomat called Israel the main cause of regional insecurity and stressed the need for greater cooperation and harmony among Islamic countries to confront Zionist crimes.

endNewsMessage1