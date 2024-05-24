Raeisi funeral 3rd largest in modern history: Nasrallah

The Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed late president Ebrahim Raeisi and his foreign minister, saying that the funeral for them was one of the largest in modern history.

Hezbollah ceremony in tribute to martyrs President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions was held in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) on Friday.

Secretary General of Hezbollah movement Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah addressed the ceremony.

"Liberation of south Lebanon in May 25, 2000 was a great victory to the Resistance and historic defeat to the Zionist entity," he said at the start of his address.

"The incident in which helicopter of President Raeisi and companions crashed was a painful incident that led to the loss of prominent figures whom the nation will miss," he later said.

