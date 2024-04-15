FM reaffirms Islamic Republic’s anti-war stance

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday afternoon, elaborating on the Islamic Republic’s attitudes towards its reciprocal response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria.

By targeting Israel, Iran responded reciprocally based on the Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the foreign minister noted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced firing dozens of drones and missiles toward the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinians territories late on Saturday (April 13). The firing took place in response to the Israeli attack against Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria, few days ago.

“Everyone should make an effort to stop the crimes and genocide in Gaza,” Amirabdollahian said.

For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister said his country continues its efforts to halt war against Gaza.

Shoukry further expressed concern over escalation of tension in the region under the shadow of the Israeli war against Gaza.

As he underlined, all should endeavor to prevent increase in the tensions.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views about the latest regional developments and the bilateral relations.

