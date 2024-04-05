Islamic Jihad Chief Attends Quds Day Rally in Tehran

Iranian people from all walks of life have poured into the streets to stage pro-Palestinian marches in over 2,000 locations across the country.

In the capital Tehran, the event is attended by Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala and by chief of staff of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) Abd al-Aziz al-Muhammadawi, also known as Abu Fadak.

The event in Tehran is also participated by a group of Nigerian students carrying banners in support of Palestine, the Islamic Republic, and the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The Quds Days demonstrators in Tehran have also attended the funeral of seven IRGC forces martyred in an airstrike that the Zionist regime launched on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

The demonstrators in the rallies have hoisted the flags of the resistance and pro-Palestinian groups, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad Movement, Fatemiyoun, Zainebiyoun, and Hashd al-Sha'bi.

International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

This year’s Quds Day is marked against a backdrop of the Israeli regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

At least 33,037 Palestinians have been killed and 75,668 wounded in the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

endNewsMessage1