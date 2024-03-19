Iran belongs to all Iranians: Amirabdollahian

The growing success and the bright future will come through national coherence and great efforts of all Iranians, Amirabdollahian said by extending a message of congratulations on the eve of Nowruz starting on March 20.

In his message, the foreign minister said the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi endeavors to bring dignity and strength for all Iranians.

Undoubtedly, the current government will seriously continue efforts to support the Iranian nationals and provide them with consular services, he added.

This year, ancient Iranian New Year starts on March 20.

