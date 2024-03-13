Amirabdollahian congratulates Muslim FMs on Ramadan

In his congratulatory messages, Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for the unity of Muslims around the world to realize the lofty ideals of Islam, as well as the solidarity and cohesion of the Islamic world to confront the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

In these messages, he has also pointed to the complete human blockade of the people of Gaza by the Israeli regime and emphasized the need for the Islamic world to deal effectively with the warmongers.

