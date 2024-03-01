President Raisi casts his ballot

The president went to a voting station in downtown Tehran on Friday to cast his vote for the 12th parliamentary elections and the 6th Assembly of Experts elections.

He told reporters that the elections are a national celebration and a symbol of national unity.

Raisi hailed the presence of all political groups which he said have come with their candidates to make a glorious day for the Iranian nation.

A total of 61,172,298 individuals are eligible to vote in the elections, 30,945,133 of whom are men and the rest 30,227,165 are women, according to an announcement by the country’s election headquarters.

About 15,000 candidates will compete in the 12th parliamentary elections, 12% of whom are women and 88% are men. Additionally, 144 individuals have been qualified to compete in the elections of the Assembly of Experts.

Voters will elect 290 representatives for Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and 88 representatives for the Assembly of Experts.

