Jilani, in his talks with Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed recent issues between the two countries and prayed for the successful conclusion of elections for Iran’s Parliament and Assembly of Experts scheduled for March 1.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has high position in Pakistan’s foreign policy, he said, adding that everyone is awaiting Iranian president’s visit to the country.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, congratulated Pakistan for its recent successful elections for national and state legislatures and expressed hope that the new prime minister and cabinet will be introduced and start their official work as soon as possible.

The top Iranian diplomat also highlighted the issues the two countries agreed upon during his recent visit to Islamabad and emphasized the importance of communication between concerned institutions to follow up and implement those agreements.

Both Amirabdollahian and Jilani also discussed the latest developments in Gaza. Pakistan’s foreign minister welcomed Iran’s proposal for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with the aim of ending the genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

