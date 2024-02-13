Iran FM sends New Year greetings to China

In this message, Amirabdollahian also expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations, saying that with the efforts of high-ranking Iranian and Chinese officials, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and their relations are on a bright and promising path.

In this congratulatory message, he further emphasized the importance of consultations between the two countries in the framework of bilateral and international relations such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS and expressed hope that the enhancement of relations will lead to peace and stability in the region and the world.

