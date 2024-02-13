Iran strongly condemns deadly Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Kanaani’s statement came after the Israeli regime launched an all-out offensive against Rafah by conducting extensive air raids and artillery strikes on the densely-populated city, in the early hours of Monday.

According to media sources, about 100 Palestinians were martyred, mostly women and children in the latest Israeli attack.

Kanaani also warned against the Zionist regime's act of encroachment on Rafah and the threat of a ground offensive there.

“Any such action would cause a humanitarian disaster and another war crime against the defenseless Palestinian nation”, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said, referring to Rafah's hosting more than one million Palestinian refugees.

He emphasized that such an intention and action is not only contrary to the current negotiations on the issue of ceasefire, but also against an interim order issued by the International Court of Justice.

“This is an example of the malicious intentions of the Zionists in repeatedly violating and discrediting all international legal norms”, he underlined.

While warning about the dangerous consequences of the Zionist regime’s barbaric act, Kanaani also expressed concern over the continuation of genocide in Gaza.

“If the United States and other Western allies of the Zionist regime are truthful to their concern about the security and stability of the region, they must take immediate actions to curb the insane behavior of the Israeli regime in killing defenseless Palestinian.”

The Iranian spokesman also tried to turn the attention of the international organizations and the global public opinion toward the worrying consequences of any military action in Rafah. He called it a responsibility of international organizations and the United Nations at the top of it to prevent the continuation of the aggression of the Zionist regime and the escalation of the humanitarian disaster.

